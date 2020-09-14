Townsquare Capital LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.30. 255,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,622,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

