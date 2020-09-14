Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 488 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,612,455. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,966. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

