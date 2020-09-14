Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354,077 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $69,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

