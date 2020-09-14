Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to $19.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCLAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Transcontinental stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

