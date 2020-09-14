Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Down 67.1% in August

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.65 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 1,499,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

