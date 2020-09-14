Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 560,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

