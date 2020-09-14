Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $206,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 54,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

