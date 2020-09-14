Trollcoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 107.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $380,268.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

