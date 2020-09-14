TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 6.5% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

