Truist Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $70.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Aaron’s stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

