Truist Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price decreased by Truist from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

