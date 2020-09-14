TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTGPF stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.