UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.