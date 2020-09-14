UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Lafargeholcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.