UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. UCB S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Get UCB S A/ADR alerts:

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About UCB S A/ADR

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.