UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UNICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

