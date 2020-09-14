United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE UZB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.40. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

