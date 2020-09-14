UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $339.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.52.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

