UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 179.7% in August

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. UNIVEC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

UNIVEC Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

