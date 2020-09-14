US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 149.5% in August

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.74 on Monday. US Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

