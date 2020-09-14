US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

