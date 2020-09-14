Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 70.4% in August

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USIO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

