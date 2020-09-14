Usman Nabi Acquires 8,055 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi bought 8,055 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £28,514.70 ($37,259.51).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 347.60 ($4.54). 949,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 12 month low of GBX 237.92 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 322.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 182.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 526.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

