UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

