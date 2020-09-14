V-ID (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.44 or 0.04798577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

