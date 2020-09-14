Valaris (VALPQ) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS: VALPQ) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valaris to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Valaris Competitors -93.57% -19.47% -6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion -$198.00 million -0.01 Valaris Competitors $1.13 billion -$283.30 million -1.02

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris Competitors 878 2318 1931 78 2.23

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 26.83%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential downside of 32.28%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Valaris beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

