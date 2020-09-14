Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $409.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Valhi has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 78.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

