ValuEngine Lowers DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

DeNA stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

