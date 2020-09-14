ValuEngine Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $584.46.

REGN stock opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.51. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

