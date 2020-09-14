VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the August 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

