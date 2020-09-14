Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570,580. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.