Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 203.1% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $153.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

