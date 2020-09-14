Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

