Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.06. 2,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $374,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

