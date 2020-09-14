Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VXRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Vaxart stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 75.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.