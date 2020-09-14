Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 290.3% in August

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.56. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

