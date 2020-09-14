VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

