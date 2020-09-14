Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,215.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00026814 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. Veritaseum has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $2,215.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00294102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00113832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01529987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00202505 BTC.

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Fatbtc, Mercatox, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

