Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Update

Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VYEY opened at $0.26 on Monday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation.

