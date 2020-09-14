Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

