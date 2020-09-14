VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $571,910.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.08 or 0.04710120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00060750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

