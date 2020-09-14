Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 754,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,860,750.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,740.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 755,330 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.