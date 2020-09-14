VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.14. 38,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.