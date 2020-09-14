Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.70 on Monday. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

