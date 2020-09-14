Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 10,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $980.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

