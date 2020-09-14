Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

