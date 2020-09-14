Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.