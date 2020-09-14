Waves Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Waves has a total market cap of $301.53 million and $87.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00027285 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013522 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010514 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,005,232 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Tidex, Binance, Exrates, COSS, BCEX, Coinrail, Huobi, Exmo, OKEx, Coinbe, YoBit, Indodax, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

