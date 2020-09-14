Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Nutanix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/20/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is gaining from a steady expansion in the customer base. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor was strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, Nutanix is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper converged infrastructure market, owing to its portfolio strength, over the long term. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top-line in the near term. Also, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term. Notably, shares of Nutanix have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

8/15/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. 46,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.02. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,674 shares of company stock worth $2,165,766. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

