Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

WB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 366,282 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 91.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

